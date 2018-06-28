Jeffery W. Seymore II and Rebecca S. (Huntsman) Seymore married at Woodland Country Club in Alton on May 19, 2018. The ceremony was officiated by Michelle Lavigne.

Rebecca is the daughter of the late Eddie Huntsman Jr. and Phyllis Huntsman. Jeffery is the son of Jeff and Diane Seymore.

They celebrated with their children: Cody, Kaitlyn, Devin, Jefferey, and Addison. The Bride's Attendants included: Felisha Fries (Matron of Honor), Linnetta Hughart (Maid of Honor), and Sarah Meyer (Bridesmaid). The Groom's Attendants included: Jake Haynes (Best Man), Josh Lambeth (Groomsman), and Ryan Williams (Groomsman).

The newlywed couple enjoyed their honeymoon in Tennessee.