ALTON - GSK gave employees in labs, factories and home offices across the country the opportunity to give back to their own communities this #GivingTuesday with $10,000 charitable gifts to local nonprofits.

Building on the success of GSK’s 22-year-old GSK IMPACT Awards program – which recognizes nonprofits around corporate campuses in Philadelphia, PA and Durham, NC – employees across the US selected local nonprofits that are helping their neighbors to live healthier lives through nutrition, physical activity, education and a variety of social services.

Article continues after sponsor message

Since the start of the GSK IMPACT Awards, GSK has given hundreds of nonprofits more than $10 million. To select the recipients, thousands of US employees voted for nonprofits that were nominated by their colleagues for the $10,000 award.

The Sexual Assault Victims Care Unit at Call For Help was chosen from local non-profits across the country. We are a proud member of the Riverbend Growth Association as well as incredibly grateful to provide free sexual assault services to the Alton Community from our office at 235 E Delmar Ave, Alton, IL 62202 and the greater Madison County area with our office in Troy (535 Edwardsville Rd, 62294).

More like this:

Related Video: