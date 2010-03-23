(March 23, 2010 - Alton, IL) – Sunday afternoon, 3/21/10, at approximately 1340 hours, the Alton Police Department investigated a sexual assault case that was reported to have occurred inside a mobile home that was parked near the corner of Sanford and Sering Avenue, Alton, Illinois. The allegation involved a 12 year old male victim and a 41 year old adult male offender, later identified as BLAKE JOSEPH YOUNG, DOB 11/17/68, LKA: 562 Shariden, Bethalto, Illinois.

During the course of this investigation, at approximately 1423 hours on Sunday afternoon, the patrol division located the suspect, YOUNG, and the mobile home. YOUNG was subsequently arrested and the mobile home was towed to Alton Police Headquarters.

Follow-up investigation, including multiple interviews and the execution of search warrant on the offender's mobile home, was conducted by the APD Investigations Bureau. As a result of this investigation, earlier today, 3/23/10, at approximately 1430 hours, the Madison County States Attorneys Office issued a warrant, formally charging BLAKE YOUNG with the offense of PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT. Bond was set at $500,000.

