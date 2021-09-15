EDWARDSVILLE - Authorities have charged a Glen Carbon man with criminal sexual assault after an alleged act of forcible sexual penetration.

Craig D. Phelps, 59, of the first block of Squire Drive, is accused of digital penetration of a woman, 54, on July 10. He is also charged with three counts of criminal sexual abuse.

The alleged assault and one of the alleged abuse acts occurred on July 10. Two other alleged acts of abuse occurred between Jan 1 and Jan. 31, 2020. Bail was set at $150,000. The charges were filed Tuesday.

GODFREY - Kenneth W. Green has been charged with arson and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Green, 63, of the 5200 block of Pine Ridge Drive, Godfrey, is accused of setting fire to clothing and children’s toys on Tuesday. He also allegedly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $60,000.

EDWARDSVILLE - Hunter A. Voegele, 22, of the 600 block of Sixth Street, East Alton, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of psilocybin with intent to deliver.

He allegedly possessed more than 5,000 grams of marijuana and more than 50 grams of psilocybin on Monday. The charges were filed on Tuesday. Bail was set at $200,000.

ROXANA - A Wood River man was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance for allegedly possessing less than 15 grams of a prescription pain reliever.

A charging document claims Jason M. Higdon, 37, of the 500 block of Whitelaw Avenue, possessed the drug on April 6. Bail was set at $20,000.

ROXANA - Jerad D. Gettings, 21, of the 600 block of Brinkman Avenue, Edwardsville, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on July 11. Bail was set at $30,000.

ROXANA - Maylynn T. Holloway, 28, of the 700 block of Biltmore Avenue, South Roxana, was charged Tuesday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

She allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on July 13. Bail was set at $20,000.

WOOD RIVER - Cody L. Wright, 27, of the first block of Holly Drive, Wood River, was charged Tuesday with forgery.

He allegedly tried to cash a fraudulent check for $8,000 at Regions Bank on April 27. Bail was set at $10,000.

