November 5, 2012 – Effective December 2012, the City of Alton will resume in-house sewer and trash billing. From this time forward, sewer and trash bills will no longer appear on the water bill and will not be paid with the water bill.

During November, a transition will occur. Residents will be charged a pro-rated sewer and trash bill on their water bill. Illinois American Water will also include a message with the water bill stating that this will be the last bill that will include water, sewer, and trash.

Article continues after sponsor message

City Comptroller Stephanie Elliott said, “The City is working with Illinois American Water Company to move account information back into the City’s billing cycle. In order to make that move, all of the accounts had to be pro-rated to ensure that nobody was over charged for sewer and trash service.”

When the City starts sewer and trash billing in December, every effort will be made to ensure that the bill is due at the same time as the water bill so as not to create problems with the budgets of the City’s residents.

Any questions on sewer and trash billing should be directed to the City Comptroller’s Office at 463-3544.

More like this: