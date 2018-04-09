BETHALTO - The Sew Sisters of First Baptist Church of Bethalto hosted their biannual Quilt Show and raffle Saturday to help raise funds for the Community Hope Center.

Members of the Sew Sisters said the group came together in 2006 and has done the quilt show over the years to raise money for various charities including Relay for Life and the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto over the years.

The Sew Sisters dedicate their time to more than helping charity organizations and focus on individuals as well. By making Compassion Quilts the group sets out to great a source of comfort for those suffering from cancer and other ailments.

