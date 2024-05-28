GODFREY – Due to the regional severe weather experienced last weekend (May 24, 2024, through May 26, 2024,) Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick announced today that he is declaring a temporary emergency order to extend the yard waste burn ordinance through Saturday, June 22, 2024, to help residents cope with the branches and yard waste following the event that impacted the area.

He said the same rules apply during his extension that burning is for yard debris only and to be conducted on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mayor McCormick states that several rounds of severe storms with high winds moved through the village on Friday the 24th and Sunday, May 26, which prompted the St Louis National Weather Service to issue several warnings for western portions of Madison County.

For any questions or concerns related to this press release you may contact Godfrey Village Hall at (618) 466-3324

More like this: