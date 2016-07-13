A photo from the Riverbender.com Building roof Wednesday afternoon as the storm develops. (Photo by Rose Coolbaugh)

ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Greene County, Madison County, Macoupin County, Calhoun County and Jersey. The warning is issued from now until 9 p.m.

 At 2:58 p.m., severe thunderstorm were located along a line extending from Naples to near Miramiguoa Park moving at 55 mph, with 70 mph wind gusts by weather spotters.

The impact of the storm could cause considerable tree damage. Damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs and outbuildings. The National Weather Service said close locations with potential problems from the storm are St. Louis, O’Fallon, Florissant, Alton, Maryland Heights, East St. Louis, Collinsville, Edwardsville, Webster Groves and Ferguson.

The National Weather Service officials said: “This is a dangerous situation. These storms are producing widespread wind damage. Seek shelter and locate within a sturdy structure. Stay away from windows!”

SEE RIVERBENDER.COM WEATHER FOR UP TO THE MOMENT INFORMATION ON THE STORM:

http://www.riverbender.com/weather/

 

 

 

 

 

 

