ALTON - The National Weather Service of St. Louis upgraded the St.Louis Metro area to an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon with some storms likely reaching severe limits with high winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes possible. High temperatures today will reach the low 90s ahead of the storms.

Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings and seek shelter if a severe storm heads your way.

