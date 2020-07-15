ALTON - The National Weather Service of St. Louis upgraded the St.Louis Metro area to an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thunderstorms are likely to develop this afternoon with some storms likely reaching severe limits with high winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes possible. High temperatures today will reach the low 90s ahead of the storms.

Make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings and seek shelter if a severe storm heads your way.

More like this:

Aug 30, 2023 - Greene, Calhoun and St. Clair Counties Included: Senators Support Request For Federal Disaster Assistance

Jul 25, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Calls On Federal Government To Expand Language For Severe Weather Emergency Alerts

Yesterday - Cookies-N-Milk Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In Chocolate Chip Edible Cookie Dough

Jul 18, 2023 - Governor Pritzker Waives Penalties, Interest For Taxpayers Affected By Severe Weather

 