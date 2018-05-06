Severe Thunderstorm Warning: National Weather Service issues bulletin for Eastern Madison County
ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Madison County in Southwestern Illinois until 7:30 p.m. Central Standard Time.
At 6:41 p.m. CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Livingston, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in the storm warning area are predicted to possibly reach 60 mph and quarter-size hail.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include:
Highland, St. Jacob, Marine, Livingston, Alhambra, Pierron, Grantfork, Williamson and Kaufman.
This includes the following highways:
Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 21 and 30.
Interstate 55 in Illinois between exits 33 and 37.