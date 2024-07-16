ST. CLAIR COUNTY – A severe rainstorm on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, led to significant disruptions in the St. Clair County area, with emergency management personnel confirming that downed trees damaged homes in Dupo. The storm, which brought heavy rain and flooding, also resulted in the temporary closure of four major roads in the Metro-East area.

Ben Herzog, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, noted that the storm prompted emergency rescues, although specifics about the rescues were not immediately available.

The Illinois Department of Transportation reported the following road closures in southwestern Illinois due to flooding:

I-64 mile post 52-53, both eastbound and westbound

IL-127 south of I-64, both northbound and southbound

US-50 from IL-4 to Belleville Street in Lebanon

IL-15 eastbound and westbound from IL-127 to US-51

Authorities are urging residents to exercise caution and avoid affected areas as cleanup and recovery efforts continue.