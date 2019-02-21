ALTON – Several people living within the vicinity of Central and Union are without power Thursday evening following the conclusion of a police chase.

One is in custody after his vehicle struck a power pole in the 800 block of Union. Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said the pursuit began when an officer recognized the driver of the vehicle and knew he did not have a license. Charges are expected tomorrow, Simmons said.

A representative of Ameren Illinois confirmed the power outage was caused by a driver striking a pole.

A customer of Ameren Illinois living on Liberty Street said he lost power just before 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

