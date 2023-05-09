GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Village Board of Trustees passed several amendments to the Village Code and approved the appointment of several individuals to various boards and committees at Mayor Bob Marcus’s recommendation.

Mayor Marcus made a few announcements at the start of the meeting, the first of which was that there are still a few vendor opportunities available for the Glen Carbon Homecoming event being held on Father’s Day weekend on June 16 and 17. More information and parade participation forms can be found on the village website.

Neighbor nominations are now open for the 2023 G.L.E.N. Awards, awarded by The Gardening, Landscaping and Enhancing Nature (G.L.E.N.) Committee. Mayor Marcus said “winners will be selected based on their yards’ beautification efforts and can be a resident or business.” Online voting is available on the village website and winners will be featured in the next Village Communicator.

Finally, Mayor Marcus asked village residents to fill out the Lead and Copper Service Line Survey by filling out the online form on the village website.

The appointment of several individuals, including several new appointments, were approved for various boards and commissions including the Building & Development Committee, Public Safety Committee, Planning & Zoning Commission, and more. The full list of appointees and their respective boards/committees is available starting on Page 40 of the May 9 meeting packet.

Trustees also approved several amendments to the Village Code, the first of which concerned General Parking Regulations. This amendment clarifies the prohibition of displaying vehicles for sale on private or public property. There are exceptions for car dealerships and for a licensed vehicle owned by an occupant of the residential unit.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another amendment passed clarifies the definition of a “trailer” and the current restrictions being enforced. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said this ordinance essentially states that trailers can’t be parked in a residence’s front yard - they must be parked on the side or rear yard of the house, except during the actual loading/unloading of the trailer. It also prohibits more than one trailer or recreational vehicle from being parked on any lot or parcel at any one time.

A similar amendment passed by trustees clarifies the parking restrictions for RV and boat parking in all residential areas, not just RS-10 zoning; no more than one boat or RV may be parked on any lot at one time, and boats are not to be used as a dwelling or as an office or for other commercial purposes.

Also approved was a Village Code amendment clarifying what is considered “open storage.” The original ordinance was amended during the meeting to state that bikes, scooters, grills and other tools or landscaping equipment are to be store either behind residential houses or in a shed behind the houses, except for properties in RM “Multi-Family” zoning areas.

The lowest bid for the village’s Electrical Accounts Contract was also approved, with Bowden stating that the village’s energy contract with Constellation NewEnergy is set to expire in November or December. While the current cost with Constellation is 4.7 cents per kilowatt hour and set to increase to just below 7 cents per kilowatt hour, Bowden noted that this is still a better deal than some municipalities received, such as Collinsville which just signed a contract for over 8 cents per kilowatt hour.

The Village Board also approved an amendment clarifying sidewalk and driveway installation requirements within the Village, specifically setting a limit on the amount of a slope allowed on new driveway constructions - the total breakover limit is to be set at 12%, meaning a 2% slope in the road would limit the slope of a new driveway to 10%.

Finally, trustees approved an agreement with TWM, Inc. for the design and construction of a new parking lot at 173 S. Main St. This parking lot is intended to relieve traffic congestion on Main Street in downtown Glen Carbon.

A full recording of the May 9 meeting can be watched on the Village of Glen Carbon Facebook page.

More like this: