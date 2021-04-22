ALTON - Several videos are circulating the popular app TikTok warning people to be cautious on April 24 after a video on the platform unfortunately surfaced declaring it “National Rape Day”.

The warning videos can be found under the hashtag April 24. However, after searching for the original video allegedly promoting rape on this day and coming up empty-handed, it seems the video has been taken down.

Millions of users who claim to have seen the disturbing video allegedly featuring six men are now warning women about the viral video. It is unclear if the original video has been deleted or if it was a sick prank.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells researched the subject for his department and said "Facebook and TikTok indicate they did not find the original post the supposed "National Rape Day."

He added this from TikTok: "The trend being reported upon is abhorrent and would be a direct violation of our community guidelines, and while we haven't seen evidence of this trending on our platform, our safety team remains vigilant and would remove any such content," a TikTok spokesperson told The Hill."

The Taylorville Police Department said the following on its Facebook page: “There has supposedly been a TikTok video that was going around regarding April 24th being 'Rape Day.' We wanted to let the public know that our agency is aware of this terrible video and give some safety tips that we recommend citizens follow every day in an effort to decrease the likelihood of becoming a victim. While it is never the victim's fault, there are things you can do to help protect yourself,” the Taylorville, Illinois, Police Department."

