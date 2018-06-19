ROLLA, Mo. (June 18, 2018) – Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2018 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR

Alton, Illinois

Ben E. Moyer, mining engineering, junior

Bethalto, Illinois

Rachel Nicole Jones, metallurgical engineering, senior

Brighton, Illinois

Jonathan Alexander Tutterow, engineering , sophomore

Edwardsville, Illinois

Joseph H. Aydt, mechanical engineering, senior

Ashley Marie Fillback, civil engineering, junior

Adam J. Gausmann, computer science, sophomore

Jason Edward Johnson, mechanical engineering, junior

Drew Charles Lewis, mechanical engineering, senior

Kyle Robertson, electrical engineering, junior

Luke Anthony Schlueter, mechanical engineering, senior

Glen Carbon, Illinois

Joseph Timothy Svoboda, mechanical engineering, senior

Granite City, Illinois

Austin Daniel Padgett, physics, sophomore

Dakota M. Smallie, engineering , sophomore

Jerseyville, Illinois

Andrew J. Miller, mechanical engineering, junior

Ryan Scott Peterson, aerospace engineering, senior

