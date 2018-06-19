Several students named to S&T honor list
ROLLA, Mo. (June 18, 2018) – Missouri University of Science and Technology announces the names of students who made the honor list for the Spring 2018 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a research university of more than 8,800 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System. Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 98 degree programs in 39 areas of study and awards bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees in engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.
HOMETOWN, STATE; ZIP CODE, NAME, MAJOR, CLASS YEAR
Alton, Illinois
Ben E. Moyer, mining engineering, junior
Bethalto, Illinois
Rachel Nicole Jones, metallurgical engineering, senior
Brighton, Illinois
Jonathan Alexander Tutterow, engineering , sophomore
Edwardsville, Illinois
Joseph H. Aydt, mechanical engineering, senior
Ashley Marie Fillback, civil engineering, junior
Adam J. Gausmann, computer science, sophomore
Jason Edward Johnson, mechanical engineering, junior
Drew Charles Lewis, mechanical engineering, senior
Kyle Robertson, electrical engineering, junior
Luke Anthony Schlueter, mechanical engineering, senior
Glen Carbon, Illinois
Joseph Timothy Svoboda, mechanical engineering, senior
Granite City, Illinois
Austin Daniel Padgett, physics, sophomore
Dakota M. Smallie, engineering , sophomore
Jerseyville, Illinois
Andrew J. Miller, mechanical engineering, junior
Ryan Scott Peterson, aerospace engineering, senior
