ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Department announced that recently they have seen an influx of COVID-19 cases with staff.

Since July 9, 2021, fourteen members of the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. This includes commissioned officers and professional staff members in the Division of Patrol (5 Precincts), the Division of Special Operations, the Division of Criminal Investigations, and the Division of Operational Support. It is unknown how our staff members contracted it.

Potentially affected work area(s) and vehicle(s) have been thoroughly cleaned.

There have been a total of 228 positive test results since the global pandemic first directly impacted the personnel of the Department on March 28, 2020. 220 of the 228 have already recovered and returned to duty.

The St. Louis County Police Department continues to stand ready to serve and protect.

