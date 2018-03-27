Monday's showers that rolled through the area forced the cancellation or postponement of area sporting events.

Here's a list of postponements for Monday, with rescheduling information where available:

BASEBALL: Moline at Edwardsville (tentatively rescheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at Tom Pile Field); Greenville at Marquette Catholic; Hinsdale Central JV at Edwardsville JV (rescheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at EHS JV turf field); Gillespie at Metro East Lutheran; Triad at Breese Mater Dei; Piasa Southwestern at Auburn

SOFTBALL: Brussels at Piasa Southwestern; Breese Central at East Alton-Wood River; Civic Memorial at Belleville East; Gillespie at Metro East Lutheran; Hardin-Calhoun at Roxana; Jersey at Bunker Hill; Greenville at Marquette Catholic

Article continues after sponsor message

GIRLS SOCCER: Edwardsville at Cor Jesu (reschedule information pending); Metro East Lutheran at Roxana; Trinity at McGivney Catholic

BOYS TENNIS: Marquette Catholic at Roxana; Collinsville at Jersey

The forecasted rain this week is also delaying a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated Roxana High School baseball field; the ceremony will now take place at 11 a.m. April 14 before the Shells' game against Civic Memorial. The ceremony will mark the completion of the project which has been spearheaded by Shell baseball coach Scott Harper, with $82,000 coming from a grant from the Baseball Tomorrow Fund, a grant program sponsored by Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association which promotes the growth of youth baseball and softball throughout the world.

Speeches and a ceremonial first pitch from retired Roxana coach Joe Huff will take place prior to the Eagles-Shells game that day.

Note: These changes or cancellations were e-mailed in to Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com. Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to send updated postponent and reschedule information to Riverbender Content Director Dan Brannan atdanbrannan@riverbender.comor to Sportswriter Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com

More like this: