Illinois-55 at Illinois Route 143 was the location of another serious crash today involving a semi truck and 10 vehicles.

Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said the truck driver apparently looked down to grab a bottle of tea and struck cars in front of him. The Illinois State Police issued at alert at 2:45 p.m. about the crash and encouraged motorists to avoid the area.

“It started a chain reaction of collisions,” Dye said. “Three people were taken by ARCH helicopter with life-threatening injuries. Seven others were transported by ambulance and taken to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, Dye said.

Dye said there is not a direct correlation between this accident and the one that resulted in four deaths on Nov. 21 close to the same area. Dye said the accident today was two miles south of the last horrific one.

“Our crashes go in spurts,” Dye said.

