JERSEYVILLE - Several Jersey Community High School seniors were awarded scholarships earlier this spring at the District 100 Foundation’s 22nd Annual Scholarship Luncheon at First United Methodist Church in Jerseyville on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

51 JCHS seniors were presented with District 100 Foundation Scholarships, while 16 other scholarships were awarded to 37 more seniors. Award recipients were joined by family members and other attendees including scholarship presenters, donors, District 100 administrators, staff and board members, as well as District 100 Foundation directors.

The following scholarships were awarded to the following recipients:

District 100 Foundation Scholarships



(Pictured above) Clay East, Peyton Shanks-Goetten, Luke Fink, Kennedy Berghoff, Caleb Fraley, Kennedy Bizaillion, Isaac Beavers, Emily Collins, Wade Goetten, Tessa Crawford, Keegan Griffith, Skylar Crull, Khloee Hall, Erika Davis, Dagen Heafner, Katie Deist, Easton Heafner, Vivian Dong, Kaelyn Drainer, Bradley Heitzig, Josie Heitzig (Not pictured—Owen Heitzig)

(Pictured below) Madison Susnig, Jacob Shipley, Kate Heitzig, Eli Hetzel, Daelynn Huey, Mary Higgins, Alex Hubbell, Landon Jones, Jayleigh Smith, Chelsea King, Gracie Kodros, Kendal Lacy, Mason Martinez, Taylor Wilkinson, Walker Reynolds, Emma McCormick, Holly Ricklefs, Libby McCormick, Madison Sams, Shawn McDonald, Kaitlyn Setzer, Macie Phipps, Rebecca Lacy, Jenny Randolph, Peyton Smith, Charli Sue Sawyer, Sydney Smith, Haleigh Randolph, Matthew Van Allman.

Lorna Hagen Memorial Scholarship

Rick Hagen

Lindsey Becker

Merris McDuffie

Mindy Schulte

Jana Brooks

Charles Farmer Memorial Scholarship

Kathleen Dougherty

Paul and Mary Helena Fleming Memorial Scholarship

Taylor Wilkinson

Danny Fraley Memorial Scholarship

Vivian Dong, Kate Heitzig, Haleigh Randolph, Amber Bruns, Jeff Fraley, Amy Phipps, Walker Lott, Landon Jones, Anna Ontis, Luke Fink, Matthew Van Allman, Isaac Beavers, Charli Sue Sawyer, Skylar Crull, J.R. Wells, Wade Goetten, Drake Smith, Janice Fraley, Landon Gallegos, Tyler Wallace.





David Mills Memorial Scholarship

Kaelyn Drainer

Alexander Memorial Scholarship

Khloee Hall, Jenny Randolph, Lauren Lyons, Kaitlyn Setzer, Alyssa Alexander, Tyler Ruppel

McDow-Smith Memorial Scholarship

Tyler Wallace, Kim Loy

Erb Scholarship

Bob Manns, Madalyne Brown

Article continues after sponsor message

Rhonda Ann Guilander Hall Memorial Scholarship

Khloee Hall, Bailey Roberts

Mary and Bob Siemer Future Educator Scholarship

Kennedy Berghoff, Genevieve Mossman

Loellke Plumbing Scholarship

Skylar Crull, Luke Fink

Christian Cazier Memorial Scholarship

Ken Schell, Abigail Fraley, Mary Schell, Harold Landon

Ruby Isringhausen Skinner Nursing Scholarship

Peggy Perdun, Elise Noble

Helen and Hugh Cross Memorial Scholarship

Bob Manns, Merris McDuffie, Jacob Shipley

Alvina Isringhausen Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Katie Deist, Bailey Roberts

Judy Powel Punis Memorial Scholarship

Josie Heitzig

District 100 Foundation representatives issued the following statement on the scholarship recipients:

“The District 100 Foundation would like to thank all of the scholarship recipients and family members for their attendance. We would also like to thank the scholarship donors and presenters for their participation and continued support of District 100 students and the Foundation.”

More like this: