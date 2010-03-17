(St. Louis, MO) - Several people have banded together to stimulate the economy, and generate not only income, but a lot of fun for a lot of people in the St. Louis area.

First, to introduce the people involved.

Bill Brummett, and the entire staff of Gibson House Boats

Paul Hopkins, and the entire crew of Port Charles Marina.

Bert and Patti Schonlau, owners of North Shore Marina.

Dutch Hauhe, Tim Tighe, and John Biando, owners of Sharkys restaurant.

After several months of planning, and a lot of hard work, here are just a few of the results. Keep in mind that every one involved knew there might be delays because of flooding, but they kept stepping forward.

On Tues. March 16th. the first Gibson House Boat for 2010 will arrive in St. Louis. It will be delivered to Port Charles Marina. Port Charles is now the Distributor for any of your needs in new sales, parts, and service for Gibson House Boats.

Their gas dock facility has been upgraded, and many other improvements that may not catch your eye. North Shore Marina has been working hard on new docks, fuel dock with pump out facility and floating convenience store.

The restaurant building at North Shore Marina has been taken over by John Biondo, Dutch Hauhe, and Tim Tighe. Under their supervision during the winter months, the building has been changed and improved inside and out.

The goal was to bring back The Original Sharky’s to the river with Biondo as Executive Chef,featuring one of the best decks and views of the Mississippi River. The restaurant will offer good food, entertainment, meeting and party facilities.

The people involved in this have put out a lot of time and money. Their goal has been to bring back smiles to so many people in these uncertain times. With reasonable pricing, on what ever stated above, Don’t the true boaters DESERVE to have a little fun?

