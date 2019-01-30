ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Honors List for the Fall 2018 semester:

  • David Toler, Alton
  • Joseph Osborn, Godfrey
  • Jaclyn Long, Granite City
  • Leah Bray, Jerseyville
  • Robert Kelly, Roxana
  • Kelly Gorsich, Wood River

Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.

