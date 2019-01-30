ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Honors List for the Fall 2018 semester:

David Toler, Alton

Joseph Osborn, Godfrey

Jaclyn Long, Granite City

Leah Bray, Jerseyville

Robert Kelly, Roxana

Kelly Gorsich, Wood River

Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.

