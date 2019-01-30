Several local students named to Dean's List at Maryville University in St. Louis
January 30, 2019 10:59 AM
ST LOUIS, Mo. - Maryville University has named the following students to the Honors List for the Fall 2018 semester:
- David Toler, Alton
- Joseph Osborn, Godfrey
- Jaclyn Long, Granite City
- Leah Bray, Jerseyville
- Robert Kelly, Roxana
- Kelly Gorsich, Wood River
Part-time, undergraduate students are eligible for the Academic Honors List when carrying a minimum of six (6) credit hours in the fall, spring or summer semester and maintaining a minimum grade point average of 3.5 and no single grade below a B-.
