Saturday, Sept. 26, is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day sponsored by the U.S. DEA.

Representatives from the Madison County State's Attorney's Office, Coroner and Sheriff will be collecting expired/unused medications in the parking lot behind the County Administration Building in Edwardsville from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free lock-bag for safely storing prescription meds for the first 25 people who drop off their medications.

Other Madison County sites include:

Edwardsville Police Department

Roxana Police Department

East Alton Police Department

Maryville Police Department

Alton Police Department

Highland Police Department

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) estimates that more than seven million Americans abuse prescription drugs. Of those abusers over the age of 12, it is estimated that 70 percent obtain the drugs from friends and family members. The DEA estimates more than 4,000 young adults and children have their first experiment with prescription drugs every day.

Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said people's eyes need to be opened legal drugs in the wrong hands are just as dangerous as the drugs people buy on the street.

“Adults need to make sure that they are not becoming accidental dealers by allowing their medications to end up fueling an addiction or even killing someone," he said in a previous statement.

Last year, Madison County Coroner Steve Nonn’s office investigated 54 drug overdose deaths in Madison County. Of those deaths, 26 were heroin related, 18 were attributed to prescription drug abuse, and the remaining 10 deaths were attributed to other combinations of illicit drugs and alcohol.

“Each of these deaths represent an exponential number of grieving family, friends and loved ones left behind,” Nonn said. “As government officials, it is our duty not only to alert our citizens when a health hazard is present, but to react in a quick and aggressive manner in order to rebuff and resolve the problem with expediency."

Donna Nahlik, Prevention Specialist Chestnut Health Systems and Chairperson for the Drug Free Coalitions of Madison County, said parents and grandparents need to be proactive in fighting the problem.

“No adult wants to think that it will be their child or grandchild who will abuse or misuse prescription drugs, but research shows us that more than 2,500 youth nationwide start to abuse or misuse prescription drugs every day", Nahlik said. “It is up to us as adults to thwart access to these substances. Locking up medications that you are still using and safely disposing of unwanted or expired medications is a great step to take to keep our kids safe.”

Gibbons, Nonn, and Madison County Sheriff John Lakin have all been active in National Take Back Initiatives sponsored by the DEA.

Gibbons said before he believes getting out in the community to educate people about these issues and empowering them to help fight the drug problem is key to stopping the rash of overdoses killing teens and adults in Madison County.



“It’s a simple message: be aware, don’t share,” Gibbons said. “You can make a difference and take control of the situation by locking up your meds to keep them out of the wrong hands.”

