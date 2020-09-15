WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Integrity Health Care of Wood River 393 E. Edwardsville Road Tuesday afternoon.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

While firefighters were responding to the scene they were told by dispatch that a dryer was on fire. Wood River requested help from several departments along with Madison County EMA Rehab Unit.

Alton Memorial Ambulance had several ambulances on the scene. A few residents were transported for minor smoke inhalation.

Integrity Healthcare of Wood River provides skilled geriatric care, as well as, care to a younger population with varying needs.

More like this:

Jul 24, 2023 - Wood River Police Respond To Shooting Report, Victim Dies At Hospital

Jul 24, 2023 - Cottage Hills Fire, Other Departments Battle Fully Involved Garage Fire

Jul 25, 2023 - 19-Year-Old Alton Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Wood River Case

4 days ago - New Treasurer, Finance Director Appointed For Wood River

Sep 15, 2023 - Midwest Petroleum Gas Station Opens in Wood River

Related Video:

Big Fire at 600 Broadway in Alton

 