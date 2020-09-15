Several Fire Departments Respond To Integrity Health Care of Wood River For Dryer Fire
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at Integrity Health Care of Wood River 393 E. Edwardsville Road Tuesday afternoon.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
While firefighters were responding to the scene they were told by dispatch that a dryer was on fire. Wood River requested help from several departments along with Madison County EMA Rehab Unit.
Alton Memorial Ambulance had several ambulances on the scene. A few residents were transported for minor smoke inhalation.
Integrity Healthcare of Wood River provides skilled geriatric care, as well as, care to a younger population with varying needs.
More like this:
Related Video: