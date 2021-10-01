Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER - Kris A. Tinnon, 53, of the 100 block of East Airline Drive, East Alton, was charged Friday with felony theft.

He allegedly took several automotive batteries from Folsom Distributing on Sept. 1. $30,000.

EAST ALTON - Trey D. Williams, 21, of the 700 block of Oakwood Estates, was charged Friday with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He allegedly possessed a 9 mm handgun on Sept. 25. The weapon was uncased, loaded and immediately accessible, according to a charging document.

HAMEL - Jason L. Rouston, 34, of New Highland, Ill., was charged Friday with forgery.

He allegedly tried to pass a fraudulent check for $40 at Mid-Illinois Credit Union on Aug. 9. Bail is set at $25,000.

WOOD RIVER - Kyla N. Simmons, 29, of the 600 block of North Third Street, Wood River, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on Thursday. Bail was set at $15,000.

ALTON - Shawn M. Fulton, 33, of the 400 block of Mense Drive, Bethalto, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

He allegedly possessed less than 15 grams of fentanyl on Wednesday. Bail was set at $15,000.

EAST ALTON - Anthony W. Murphy, 34, of the 1300 block of Lee Avenue, Cottage Hills, was charged Friday

Valerie N. Hartkopf, 39, of the 200 block of Penning Avenue, Wood River, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

EAST ALTON - Jonathan A. Burris, 21, of Bunker Hill, was charged Friday with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

He allegedly possessed less than five grams of the drug on May 21. Bail was set at $15,000.

