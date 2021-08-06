ALTON - A Godfrey man has been charged with four counts of burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Steven C. Jason, 29, is accused of entering two vehicles in the 200 block of Patterson Place and two vehicles in the 800 block of Maurice Street.

Authorities also allege he possessed a stolen handgun after having been convicted of a home invasion in 2014. He was also accused of possessing a stolen 2012 Ford Escape. All of the alleged offenses occurred in Alton.

ALTON - Courtney D. Patton, 38, was charged with two counts of child abduction. He allegedly twice violated a court order granting custody of a boy less than 2 years old to a woman and concealing or detaining the child.

The alleged violations occurred between June 30 and Aug. 5. Bail is set at $50,000.

WOOD RIVER - Jonathan L. Montgomery, 40, whose last known address was in the 100 block of Whitelaw Avenue, was charged with unlawful participation in manufacturing and unlawful possession of a methamphetamine precursor.

He allegedly produced less than 15 grams of the drug and less than 15 grams of pseudoephedrine on June 2. Bail was set at $150,000.

WOOD RIVER - Joshua S. Blaine, 34, of the 200 block of East Jennings Avenue, Wood River, was charged with aggravated battery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

He allegedly hit a man in the face causing lacerations and possessed 16-gauge ammunition after a previous conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bail is set at $73,000.

Zachary S. Grace, 31, of the 100 block of East Fourth Street, Roxana, was also charged with aggravated battery in the case his bail is set at $53,000.

