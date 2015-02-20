The IHSA Individual State Wrestling Championship got under way at Champaign-Urbana's State Farm Center Thursday, with area wrestlers taking part in all three classes.

Here's a look at Thursday's first-round results by school:

ALTON: 120, Connor Broyles lost to Mike Cullen (Cary-Grove) by technical fall, 5:17; 145, Phyllip DeLoach defeated Connor Boundy (Barrington) 7-2; 152, Nicholas DeLoach defeated Brandon Meyer (Huntley) 8-3; 160, Qiante Wagner defeated Tom Czernek (Glenbard North) 9-8.

EDWARDSVILLE: 120, Tanner Ambrey lost to Alex Preissing (Mt. Prospect) 13-2; 152, James Ziegler lost to Dondi Patrick (Highland Park) 10-5; Chris Prosser lost to Daniel Andress (Hoffman Estates Conant) 5-2; 189, James Watters pinned by Tyler Demoss (Rockton Hononegha) in 2:35.

JERSEY: 132, Brandon Critchfield lost to Robert Zebranskas (Chicago DeLaSalle) 4-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL: 132, Drake Boverie defeated Cresenico Betancourt (Crete-Monee) 4-2; 152, Brayton Williams defeated Collin Grodeau (LaSalle-Peru) 4-2 (OT).

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER: 106, Drew Sobol pinned by Avery Dean (Knoxville), 0:56; 152, Zac Blasoli lost to Kenny Abitua (Stillman Valley) 10-1.

ROXANA: 106, James Henseler defeated Trace Thomas (Deer Creek Mackinaw) 6-0; 126, Dalton Brito defeated Reiss Bielski (Harvard) 10-0; 132, Jarod Foiles defeated Omar Otero (Chicago DePaul College Prep) 16-3.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 75, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 72: A Rozell Nunn layup with 4:24 left sparked a deciding 11-2 run for SIU-Edwardsville as the Cougars held on to defeat Southeast Missouri State 75-72 In an Ohio Valley Conference game at Vadalebene Center Thursday night.

The win didn't come easy; the Cougars had to survive a late surge by the Redhawks to come away with the win as SEMO's Jarekious Bradley missed a three-point try at the siren. SIUE qualified for the OVC Tournament in Nashville with the win.

Kris Davis led the Cougars (11-14 overall, 7-7 OVC) with 15 points, with Keaton Jackson adding 13 and Nunn 12. The Redhawks (12-15 overall, 6-8 OVC) were led by Bradley and Isiah Jones with 21 points each.

The Cougars finish out their home schedule with a game against Tennessee-Martin; tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 77, AUSTIN PEAY 62: Shronda Butts had 25 points as SIU-Edwardsville downed Austin Peay 77-62 in an Ohio Valley Conference game at Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tenn., Thursday evening.

The Cougars took a 41-32 lead on the Governors at halftime and held off Peay in the second half, building up a lead of as much as 23 points.

Tierny Austin added 16 points for the Cougars, who went to 16-10 overall and 11-2 in the OVC. Kristen Stainback and Brianne Alexander each had 17 points for Austin Peay (9-18 overall, 6-8 OVC), with league leading scorer Tiasha Gray being held to 12 points.

SIUE hosts Tennessee-Martin for a 4 p.m. Saturday game at Vadalebene Center.

