QUINCY - Quincy University hosted its 158th Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Pepsi Arena at two different times, 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., so that participant and audience sizes can be restricted. Area students below participated.

The May 2021 graduating class is comprised of 203 undergraduates, with an additional 27 graduate degree recipients.

THESE ARE AREA DEGREE RECIPIENTS:

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, DEGREE/MAJOR(s)

Brighton, Illinois

Nicholas Messinger, Bachelor of Science in Management



Carrollton, Illinois

Jerrett L. Smith, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice



Edwardsville, Illinois

Erik Weiler, Bachelor of Science in Management



Glen Carbon, Illinois

Kade Michael Burns, Bachelor of Science in Management



Jerseyville, Illinois

Nicole J. Maag, Bachelor of Science in Aviation

The procession was be led by university marshal, Reverend John Doctor, O.F.M., D.Viv.,'72; assistant marshals, David Kirchhofer, Ph.D., professor of physics and Scott Luaders, Ph.D., professor of chemistry. Brian McGee, Ph.D., president, convened the ceremony, Reverend William Spencer O.F.M., M.Div.,'70 director of campus ministry, delivered the invocation and Fr. John Doctor delivered the benediction. Senior choir members Makayla Briggs, Courtney Crane, Joshua Crowl, Samuel Dus, Veronica Holtschlag, Nicole Maag, Brendan Nelson, Troy Potts, Rachel Reinbeck, David Webb and Jeffery Zellerman performed the National Anthem and the Quincy University Alma Mater.

Attendance was limited at each ceremony, consistent with the CDC and the Adams County Health Department guidelines. Masks were required for audience members, and physical distancing was practiced. The ceremonies were live-streamed at https://www.glvcsn.com/quincy/ for guests unable to attend.

President McGee delivered this year's commencement address, as well as the degree investiture. McGee has served as the university president since July 2019. McGee came to Quincy University from the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where he served for several years as provost and executive vice president. He has over 25 years of experience as a university administrator and professor, with stints at Spalding University in Kentucky, the University of Louisiana Monroe and Texas Tech University.

