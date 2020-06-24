Several Area Students On Quincy University 2020 Spring Dean's List
QUINCY - Quincy University released its Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester and students from Alton, Brighton, Bethalto, Carrollton, East Alton, Godfrey, Edwardsville, and Glen Carbon were included on the list.
Honorees must earn a semester grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.0 scale) to be included in the biannual Dean's List. In total, 439 students received the honor during the Spring 2020 semester. A complete list of honorees is listed below:
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Alton, IL
Victoria Hays
Keenan Stegall
Bethalto, IL
Samantha Harshbarger
Brighton, IL
Nicholas Messinger
Carrollton, IL
Jerrett Smith
Cameryn Varble
East Alton, IL
Haley Milazzo
Edwardsville, IL
Margaret Brumback
Annie McGinnis
Ryan Strohmeier
Erik Weiler
Glen Carbon, IL
Cole Cimarolli
Godfrey, IL
Marta Caballero García
Jerseyville, IL
Abigail Tonsor
Founded in 1860 by Franciscan friars, Quincy University (www.quincy.edu) is celebrating 160 years as a Catholic, co-educational, liberal arts, residential university. Quincy University offers undergraduate, graduate, and adult education programs that integrate liberal arts, active learning, practical experience, and Franciscan values. Faculty and advisors work with each student to design a customized success plan to help them graduate on time, find their passion and prepare them for life. Quincy University's intercollegiate sports are members of the NCAA Division II Great Lakes Valley Conference for men and women. For more information, please contact the Quincy University Office of Community Relations by calling (217) 228-5275. Quincy University. Success by Design.
