MILWAUKEE - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE/PLAN

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Joseph Fitzgerald, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Glen Carbon, IL

Kennedy Latham, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare and Justice

Mary Webb, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

More like this:

Aug 29, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Six Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Sep 26, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Three Appointments to Boards and Commissions

Jul 4, 2023 - Several Area Students Graduate From Missouri S&T

Oct 12, 2023 - Marquette Catholic High Radio Students Tour Lewis and Clark's New Radio Suite

Aug 22, 2023 - Godfrey's Lauren Heinz Graduates From UW-Eau Claire

 