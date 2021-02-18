Several Area Students Named Marquette University Fall Dean's List
MILWAUKEE - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE/PLAN
Edwardsville, IL
Joseph Fitzgerald, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Kennedy Latham, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare and Justice
Mary Webb, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
