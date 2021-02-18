Several Area Students Named Marquette University Fall Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MILWAUKEE - The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. HOMETOWN, NAME, DEGREE/PLAN Edwardsville, IL Article continues after sponsor message Joseph Fitzgerald, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Glen Carbon, IL Kennedy Latham, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Social Welfare and Justice Mary Webb, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show: Ft. Karen Wilson, Alton Halloween Parade, Alderwoman Brown, and More!