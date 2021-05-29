GREENVILLE, Ill. (May 28, 2021) - Several area students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2021 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR

Alton, IL

Charnette Hardin, Junior

Whitney Spa, Senior

Emily Stahl, Senior

Moriah Summers, Junior


Bethalto, IL

Kelsey Deaton, Senior

Mariah Harned, Senior


Carrollton, IL

Hope Henson, Senior


East Alton, IL

Sadie Lupercio, Senior


Edwardsville, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Tyler Morse, Senior


Glen Carbon, IL

Dean Thole, Junior


Godfrey, IL

Carly Fleming, Junior

Margaret Isringhausen, Junior

Abbigail Van Voorhis, Junior

Hope Wind, Sophomore


Granite City, IL

Caeden Barron, Senior


Jerseyville, IL

Korbin Dickinson, Junior

Neasha Hill, Junior


Wood River, IL

Brookelyn Trask, Senior


More like this:

Jan 18, 2024 - Numerous Area Students Receive Dean's List Recognition At Greenville U.

Feb 4, 2024 - Area Students Earn Spot On Drury University Fall 2023 Dean's List

May 26, 2023 - Area Students Make Greenville University Spring Dean's List

Jan 12, 2024 - Durbin, Duckworth Announce USDA Grants To Increase Ethanol-Based Fuel At Illinois Gas Stations

Oct 1, 2023 - Buenos Aires Cafe To Open On Tuesday, Oct. 3 In Greenville

 