Several Area Students Are On Greenville University Spring 2021 Dean's List
GREENVILLE, Ill. (May 28, 2021) - Several area students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2021 semester.
Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR
Alton, IL
Charnette Hardin, Junior
Whitney Spa, Senior
Emily Stahl, Senior
Moriah Summers, Junior
Bethalto, IL
Kelsey Deaton, Senior
Mariah Harned, Senior
Carrollton, IL
Hope Henson, Senior
East Alton, IL
Sadie Lupercio, Senior
Edwardsville, IL
Tyler Morse, Senior
Glen Carbon, IL
Dean Thole, Junior
Godfrey, IL
Carly Fleming, Junior
Margaret Isringhausen, Junior
Abbigail Van Voorhis, Junior
Hope Wind, Sophomore
Granite City, IL
Caeden Barron, Senior
Jerseyville, IL
Korbin Dickinson, Junior
Neasha Hill, Junior
Wood River, IL
Brookelyn Trask, Senior
