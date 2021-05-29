GREENVILLE, Ill. (May 28, 2021) - Several area students were placed on the Dean's List at Greenville University for the Spring 2021 semester.

Greenville University is a four-year accredited Christian liberal arts school with more than 1,400 undergraduate and graduate students. Founded in 1892 and affiliated with the Free Methodist Church, the college is located in Greenville, Illinois, 45 miles east of St. Louis.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR

Alton, IL

Charnette Hardin, Junior

Whitney Spa, Senior

Emily Stahl, Senior

Moriah Summers, Junior



Bethalto, IL

Kelsey Deaton, Senior

Mariah Harned, Senior



Carrollton, IL

Hope Henson, Senior



East Alton, IL

Sadie Lupercio, Senior



Edwardsville, IL

Tyler Morse, Senior



Glen Carbon, IL

Dean Thole, Junior



Godfrey, IL

Carly Fleming, Junior

Margaret Isringhausen, Junior

Abbigail Van Voorhis, Junior

Hope Wind, Sophomore



Granite City, IL

Caeden Barron, Senior



Jerseyville, IL

Korbin Dickinson, Junior

Neasha Hill, Junior



Wood River, IL

Brookelyn Trask, Senior





