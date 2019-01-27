SEE CHRIS RHODES PHOTO GALLERY:

EDWARDSVILLE – Several area teams advanced to the Illinois High School Association State Championships to be held next weekend in Bloomington.

Edwardsville advanced with 84.06 in the large school division in the sectional competition at Edwardsville on Saturday. The Tigers followed Frankfort (Lincoln-Way East) the champion, who had 89.76 points, followed by New Lenox (Lincoln-Way West) with 89.73 points and New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) with 86.68 points. O’Fallon’s cheerleaders tallied 83.28 for fifth place.

Article continues after sponsor message

Alton qualified Saturday in its Mahomet-Seymour Sectional with 81.04 points. Plainfield (South) won that division with 92.56 points. Normal Community West had 89.47 points, Normal University had 89.03 points and Normal Community posted 82.80 points in the co-ed division. Full story on Alton's accomplishment will be published Sunday with additional photos.

In the medium division at the Edwardsville Sectional, Columbia won with 86.69 points, followed by Mt. Vernon with 85.11, Highland with 84.73 points, Evergreen Park with 79.56 points and Civic Memorial with 79.40 points to qualify.

Greenville won the small team division with 83.83 points, Roxana was third with 76.71 points to qualify. East Alton-Wood River was 10th with 66.49 points.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: