PLAINVIEW - A 7-year-old child was found unresponsive at Lake Catatoga in Plainview at 7:31 a.m. Friday, Aug. 3, and was immediately transported by emergency personnel to Carlinville Hospital. He was airlifted to St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Ill., but died at 5:15 p.m. Friday.

At 7:31 a.m. Friday, the Macoupin County deputies along with Dunns Ambulance and Gillespie-Benld Ambulance, responded to the 1200 block of Apache Lane, Plainview, Illinois, regarding a possible drowning.

On arrival, deputies observed family members performing CPR on the 7-year-old. The deputies immediately took over performing CPR until they were relieved by responding paramedics, Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said.

"Paramedics transported the child to Carlinville Area Hospital to continue treatment," Kahl said. "After over an hour of CPR by medical staff, they were able to regain a pulse. Survival Flight Air Medical responded to Carlinville Area Hospital at that time the 7-year-old was airlifted to St John’s Hospital in Springfield, Illinois. The child was pronounced deceased later that day around 5:15 p.m. at St John’s Hospital."

The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office along with Illinois State Police Crime Scene Division, DCFS and the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office is conducting an investigation.

The Macoupin County Sheriffs Office and Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com in gives our deepest condolences to the family of the child.

