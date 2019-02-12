ST. LOUIS - Adding even more value for its patrons, Casino Queen is transforming SEVENS into a hub for guests to enjoy free, live jazz and blues entertainment throughout the month of February. Dreaming in Colour will open the lineup on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. Robert Nelson and the Renaissance Band are set to perform on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m., followed by Fresh Rain on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend. SEVENS’ regular hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m. Guests enjoying the music can also satisfy their appetite with SEVENS’ specialty dishes, such as house-made Bayou Gumbo, Nashville Fried Chicken, the SEVENS Signature Burger, SEVENS appetizer platter and the fan-favorite seafood fair of the Neptune platter. New beer and food pairings help diners to select the best brew to accompany each bite, including the Casino Queens specialty beer the Queen’s Jewel.

WHAT: Free live music at Casino Queen’s Sports Lounge, SEVENS

WHEN: Friday, Feb. 15 at 8:00 p.m. – Dreaming in Colour Saturday, Feb. 16 at 7:00 p.m. – Robert Nelson and the Renaissance Band

Saturday, Feb. 23 at 7:00 p.m. – Fresh Rain

WHERE: Casino Queen’s SEVENS, 200 South Front Street, East St. Louis, IL 62201

