EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill., March 20, 2014 – March Madness is here and SEVENS inside the Casino Queen is getting in the spirit by treating basketball fans to food specials throughout the tournament, and hosting a pair of basketball watch parties with CBS Sports 920 featuring opportunities to win Blues and Cardinal tickets and autographed Cardinal memorabilia.

On March 20 and 21fans coming out to SEVENS to watch the March Madness games can take advantage of the venue’s 777 deal, which includes a seven inch pizza and seven wings for $7. The Casino Queen will also partner with CBS Sports 920 to host back-to-back basketball watch parties. On both days, personalities from the station will broadcast their shows live from the Casino Queen from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those who come out to the live broadcasts will have the chance to win a variety of attendance prizes, including St. Louis Cardinals and Blues tickets and autographed Cardinals memorabilia.

With a a 14-foot-wide by 8-foot-tall projection screen, four 70” HD LED flat screen TVs and a video wall consisting of four 46-inch flat screens tiled together to form one large screen, SEVENS offers a premier setting for watching the March Madness tournament.

“SEVENS has proven to be a popular spot for fans to watch all the action during March Madness, and we expect lively crowds to gather again this year,” said Jeff Watson, general manager of the Casino Queen. “As their favorite teams go head to head, we hope they take full advantage of SEVENS’ fun atmosphere, great specials on delicious food and our live broadcasts with CBS Sports 920.”

SEVENS Sports Lounge is open at 11:30 a.m. daily and closes at 10:00 p.m. Sunday, Monday thru Thursday and at midnight Friday and Saturday. For more information on the upcoming March Madness promotions, visit www.casinoqueen.com.

