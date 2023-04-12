EDWARDSVILLE - A seven-run bottom of the fifth inning for Metro-East Lutheran was the difference as the Knights rallied to defeat Marquette Catholic 9-8 in a Gateway Metro Conference softball game Tuesday afternoon at Metro-East.

The Knights came from behind from an 8-2 deficit to take the win, their first of the season.

The Explorers jumped out on top with two runs in the first, but the Knights countered with single runs in the first and second to tie the game at 2-2. Marquette then scored three times in both the third and fourth to take the 8-2 lead before Metro-East exploded with its seven-run fifth to take the lead and eventually, the win at 9-8.

Taylor Weber led the Knights with two hits and four RBIs, while Aunjanae Young had two hits and two RBIs, Alexis Weber had two hits and a RBI, Grace Hopp came up with a pair of hits and Sarah Huber had a hit and RBI.

McKennah Youngblood led the way for the Explorers with three hits and three RBIs, followed by three hits and two RBIs from Jalynn Dickson, both Alyssa Coles and Hailey Noss had two hits and a RBI each, Sofia Lamere, Mhyaih Porter and Meredith Zigrang all had hits and Olivia Tinsley drove in a run.

Both the Knights and Explorers are 1-5 for the year and will meet again on Thursday at Gordon Moore Park in a 5 p.m. first pitch. Metro-East then plays Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran on Friday at 4:30 p.m, goes to Piasa Southwestern on Saturday in a 12 noon start, is at home to Roxana on Monday, then play a home-and-home set against Maryville Christian, the first game on Apr. 18 at home, with the return game Apr. 20 at Maryville, with a game at East St. Louis in between on Apr. 19, with all games starting at 4:30 p.m.

After Thursday's rematch against the Knights, Marquette goes up against Collinsville at home on Friday, starting at 5 p.m., then plays a home-and-home set against Bunker Hill, the first game Tuesday at Bunker Hill, with the second game at home, both starting at 4:30 p.m., then hosts East Alton-Wood River Apr. 24, also starting at 4:30 p.m.

