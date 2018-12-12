CLEVELAND, Ohio – Seven SIUE men's soccer student-athletes have been named to the Academic All-Mid-American Conference team.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests.

Western Michigan led the team with nine student-athletes, while West Virginia landed a total of eight on the squad. A total of 41 student-athletes were named to the team.

SIUE's Academic All-MAC Selections:

Jorge Gonzalez, Junior, 3.20, Pre-Business

Noah Fetter, R-Freshman, 3.60, Pre-Business

TC Hull, Senior, 3.78, Business

Keegan McHugh, Senior, 3.21, Economics and Finance

Lachlan McLean, Junior, 3.49, Business Administration

Kashaun Smith, Junior, 3.80, Mass Communications

Greg Solawa, Senior, 3.58, Business Administration

Hull, McHugh, Smith and Solawa were selected to the Academic All-MAC team in 2017 as well.

The Cougars recently completed their second season in the MAC, falling in the MAC Tournament to eventual-champion Akron, who finished as the national runners-up.

