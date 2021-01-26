Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY– Director of Athletics John Moad announced that seven Granite City High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2021-22 academic year.

Anna Krueger (Evangel, women's soccer), Lacey Kunz (Western Colorado, women's cross country), Rianna Lange (Southwestern Illinois College, women's soccer), Kasey Neidhardt (Illinois State, women's soccer), Darcy Popmarkoff (Southwestern Illinois College, Women's Soccer), Mason Roehr (Missouri State, baseball) and Claire Sykes (Central Methodist, women's cross country) have all committed to playing their respective sports collegiately.

Anna Krueger | Evangel | Women's Soccer

Honors: National Honor Society, Warrior Student-Athlete Award, Member of Gateway Rush Club Team

Stats: One league goal

Anticipated Major: Art Education

Parents: Anthony and Beth Krueger

Lacey Kunz | Western Colorado | Women's Cross Country

Honors: All Warrior Award, All In Award, National Honor Society, Honor Roll

Stats: Alton Invite Individual champion (19:11), 2020 Sectional qualifier, Member of two-time Alton Invite and Collinsville Invite Team champion.

Anticipated Major: Exercise sports science or sports psychology

Parent: Terri Kunz

Rianna Lange | Southwestern Illinois College | Women's Soccer

Honors: Member of Gateway Rush Club Team, Honor Roll, National Honor Society

Stats: n/a

Anticipated Major: Medicine

Parents: David and Sarah Lange

Kasey Neidhardt | Illinois State | Women's Soccer

Honors: Helped team to combined 25 wins in two seasons, Member of three-time Missouri State champion Lou Fusz, Riverbend Player of the Month, IHSA Honorable-Mention All-State

Stats: Has 10 goals and five assists for 25 points in two seasons, Led team in goals (9), points (20) and game-winning goals (3) as a sophomore

Anticipated Major: Accounting

Parents: Joshua and Lori Neidhardt

Darcy Popmarkoff / Southwestern Illinois College / Women's Soccer

Honors: Rotary Student of the Month, National Honor Society, Student Council, Renaissance Top 10 Student of the Month, Captain of the Girls Tennis Team, Outstanding Remote Learning Student Award.

Stats: Had one goal as a sophomore

Anticipated Major: Dermatology

Parents: Phil and Darla Popmarkoff

Mason Roehr | Missouri State | Baseball

Honors: Second-Team All-Southwestern Conference, Prep Baseball Report All-State, Member of Gator Baseball Academy

Stats: Hit .310 with five homeruns, 37 RBI and 25 stolen bases in first two seasons

Anticipated Major: Psychology/Criminology

Parents: Justin and Stephanie Roehr

Claire Sykes | Central Methodist | Women's Cross Country

Honors: National Honor Society, Captain Star Award, Saturday Scholars

Stats: XC three mile PR is 19:13, Two-time runner-up, Recorded 12 top-5 and 17 top-10 finishes, Medaled 18 times in career, Member of two-time Alton Invite and Collinsville Invite Team champion.

Anticipated Major: Marine Biology

Parents: Craig and Ann Sykes

For more information about the Granite City School District #9, please visit our website at: www.gcsd9.net or follow on social media at @GCSD9.

More like this: