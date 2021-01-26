Seven GCHS Student-Athletes Sign National Letters Of Intent
GRANITE CITY– Director of Athletics John Moad announced that seven Granite City High School student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent (NLI) for the 2021-22 academic year.
Anna Krueger (Evangel, women's soccer), Lacey Kunz (Western Colorado, women's cross country), Rianna Lange (Southwestern Illinois College, women's soccer), Kasey Neidhardt (Illinois State, women's soccer), Darcy Popmarkoff (Southwestern Illinois College, Women's Soccer), Mason Roehr (Missouri State, baseball) and Claire Sykes (Central Methodist, women's cross country) have all committed to playing their respective sports collegiately.
Anna Krueger | Evangel | Women's Soccer
Honors: National Honor Society, Warrior Student-Athlete Award, Member of Gateway Rush Club Team
Stats: One league goal
Anticipated Major: Art Education
Parents: Anthony and Beth Krueger
Lacey Kunz | Western Colorado | Women's Cross Country
Honors: All Warrior Award, All In Award, National Honor Society, Honor Roll
Stats: Alton Invite Individual champion (19:11), 2020 Sectional qualifier, Member of two-time Alton Invite and Collinsville Invite Team champion.
Anticipated Major: Exercise sports science or sports psychology
Parent: Terri Kunz
Rianna Lange | Southwestern Illinois College | Women's Soccer
Honors: Member of Gateway Rush Club Team, Honor Roll, National Honor Society
Stats: n/a
Anticipated Major: Medicine
Parents: David and Sarah Lange
Kasey Neidhardt | Illinois State | Women's Soccer
Honors: Helped team to combined 25 wins in two seasons, Member of three-time Missouri State champion Lou Fusz, Riverbend Player of the Month, IHSA Honorable-Mention All-State
Stats: Has 10 goals and five assists for 25 points in two seasons, Led team in goals (9), points (20) and game-winning goals (3) as a sophomore
Anticipated Major: Accounting
Parents: Joshua and Lori Neidhardt
Darcy Popmarkoff / Southwestern Illinois College / Women's Soccer
Honors: Rotary Student of the Month, National Honor Society, Student Council, Renaissance Top 10 Student of the Month, Captain of the Girls Tennis Team, Outstanding Remote Learning Student Award.
Stats: Had one goal as a sophomore
Anticipated Major: Dermatology
Parents: Phil and Darla Popmarkoff
Mason Roehr | Missouri State | Baseball
Honors: Second-Team All-Southwestern Conference, Prep Baseball Report All-State, Member of Gator Baseball Academy
Stats: Hit .310 with five homeruns, 37 RBI and 25 stolen bases in first two seasons
Anticipated Major: Psychology/Criminology
Parents: Justin and Stephanie Roehr
Claire Sykes | Central Methodist | Women's Cross Country
Honors: National Honor Society, Captain Star Award, Saturday Scholars
Stats: XC three mile PR is 19:13, Two-time runner-up, Recorded 12 top-5 and 17 top-10 finishes, Medaled 18 times in career, Member of two-time Alton Invite and Collinsville Invite Team champion.
Anticipated Major: Marine Biology
Parents: Craig and Ann Sykes
