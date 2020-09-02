Seven Father McGivney Catholic High School Students Awarded Scholarships
September 2, 2020 1:03 PM September 2, 2020 2:03 PM
MARYVILLE - Local Grand Knight, Bill Ray, with the Knights of Columbus Council 6625 in Maryville, donated scholarship awards recently to seven Father McGivney Catholic High School students. Father McGivney extends congrats to the seven students chosen to receive this honor.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Article continues after sponsor message
Scholarship Winners
John Barz
MaryLorraine Hentz
Jacob Jones
Caroline Kassing
Ainsely Siekmann
Alyssa Terhaar
Nathan Terhaar
Related Video: