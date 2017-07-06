Setup iPhone to access Exchange ActiveSync
To set up your iPhone to access Exchange ActiveSync, follow these steps:
- On your iPhone's home screen, tap Settings.
- Tap Mail, Contacts, Calendars.
- Tap Add Account.
- Tap Microsoft Exchange.
- Complete the following required fields:
- Email (your full email address)
- Domain name
- Username (with @domainname.com)
- Password
- Description (Optional)
- Tap Next.
- After a moment, the iPhone will ask for the server information. You will enter: mail.riverbender.com
- Tap Next.
- Tap Next and then tap Save. Complete step 10 of these setup instructions.
- The iPhone will display a list of collaboration items to sync with Exchange ActiveSync. Choose from the list and tap Done to initiate the first sync.
