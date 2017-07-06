To set up your iPhone to access Exchange ActiveSync, follow these steps:

  1. On your iPhone's home screen, tap Settings.
  2. Tap Mail, Contacts, Calendars.
  3. Tap Add Account.
  4. Tap Microsoft Exchange.
  5. Complete the following required fields:
    • Email (your full email address)
    • Domain name
    • Username (with @domainname.com)
    • Password
    • Description (Optional)
  6. Tap Next.
  7. After a moment, the iPhone will ask for the server information. You will enter: mail.riverbender.com
  8. Tap Next.
  9. Tap Next and then tap Save. Complete step 10 of these setup instructions.
  10. The iPhone will display a list of collaboration items to sync with Exchange ActiveSync. Choose from the list and tap Done to initiate the first sync.

