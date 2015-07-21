EDWARDSVILLE – A Staunton man seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in the summer of 2013 has recently settled his personal injury claim for nearly $300,000.

“We are pleased that we have been able to successfully conclude this matter for Matt and his family," said Troy Walton of Schoen Walton Telken & Foster, the injury law firm who represented Matt Mullinex.

According to the suit filed in Madison County Circuit Court in February 2014, Matthew Mullenix was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson on Staunton Road. Without warning, a pickup truck pulled onto Staunton Road from a parking lot, directly in front of Mullenix. To avoid collision with the truck, Mullenix attempted to swerve, lost control of the motorcycle, crashed and sustained serious injuries.

As a result of the crash, Mullenix suffered injury to his left shoulder, left knee and road rash. He further suffered lost wages.

Although Mullenix has made a good recovery, “the accident caused a serious disruption in Matt’s life,” Walton said.

This settlement comes at a time of year when motorcycle accidents spike. “With summer in full effect,” Walton cautions, “more motorcyclists will be sharing our roads and highways.”

“Awareness keeps us all safer, and with more attention to motorcycles on the road, accidents like Matt’s can be avoided,” Walton said.

