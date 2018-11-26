SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

TAYLORVILLE - Civic Memorial’s girls basketball team appears ready to continue the winning tradition.

The Eagles captured first place in the Taylorville Tournament with a 60-30 triumph over Rochester on Saturday.

CM bolted to 20-4 and 30-13 leads against Rochester. CM led 48-25 at the end of the third period. Anna Hall had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the title game, Kourtland Tyus had 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals. Harper Bush had seven points and three steals.

"It’s a great start to the season for this group which is working hard to find its identity," Civic Memorial head girls basketball coach Jonathan Denney said. "We were a bit inconsistent the first weekend but played some great basketball on both ends of the floor the second weekend. We had great contributions from top to bottom of the roster through the 5 games as we played a rotation of 12-13 players.

"Kourtland Tyus and Anna Hall really stepped up in the championship game against Rochester. The tournament provided something to build on as we move forward, but we still have a lot of work to do to get where we want to be!"

Coach Denney said he high expectations for his team this year as always, even with losing some key players from last year.

“We have some key girls back in Kourtland Tyus and Anna Hall,” he said. “We had one player Tory Standefer, who suffered an ACL injury, but we are hoping to get her back by the end of the year. She is a sophomore and we want her to be completely healthy when she returns so she can contribute for two more years to the program.”

Seniors Mackenzie Cato, Ashlyn Emerick and Kaylee Klaustermeier should also be strong contributors. Sophomores Hannah Sontag and Harper Buhs will also be keys for the team as demonstrated in early games. Freshman Kelbie Zupan had 10 points and junior Jennie Christeson scored 9 in a game over the weekend, so both will be scoring threats.

“We lost some seniors and we have a young crew but our expectations are same - win a conference title and go deep in post-season play,” Denney said. “Every year is different and this year is a new team and new group, but the culture has been created and these kids are looking forward to the opportunity to carry on.”

CM is now 5-0 and is back in action on Thursday the 29th at home against Waterloo in a conference match up.

Roundup of other CM Taylorville Tourney games:

CM started its season off Friday with the Taylorville Thanksgiving Tournament. On Friday CM defeated Hillsboro 59-21. Saturday in the 10 a.m. game, CM defeated Mt. Zion 39-33.

In the 6:30 p.m. game, CM defeated Taylorville 54-42. Friday against Hillsboro

1st 13-10 CM

2nd 28-18 CM

3rd 41-20 CM

4th 59-21 CM

Anna Hall 22 points, 16 rebounds

Kourtland Tyus 15 points, 4 assists 7 steals

Article continues after sponsor message

Hannah Sontag, 12 points, 5 rebounds

Saturday vs Mt. Zion

1st 10-7 Mt. Zion

2nd 19-18 Mt. Zion

3rd 29-24 Mt. Zion

4th 39-33 CM

Anna Hall 14 points 13 rebounds

Kourtland Tyus 9 points, 3 assists, 2 steals

Saturday vs Taylorville

1st 13-7 CM

2nd 26-17 CM

3rd 42-39 CM

?4th 54-42 CM

Hannah Sontag 19 points

Anna Hall 14 points, 3 rebounds

Kelbie Zupan 10 points, 5 rebounds 3 steals

Civic Memorial girls basketball team defeated Jacksonville 92-11 at the second weekend of the Taylorville Tournament

1st 21-4 CM

2nd 45-8 CM

3rd 72-8 CM

4th 92-11 CM

Kelbie Zupan 14 points, 3 steals, 3assists

Kourtland Tyus 9 points, 6 steals, 5 assists

Jenna Christeson had 9 points, 2 assists, 2 stealsChris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More like this: