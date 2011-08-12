In recognition of the 10th Anniversary of the attack on America on September 11, 2001, Riverbend Memorial is bringing Col. Oliver North to speak at Lewis & Clark Community College (Hatheway Cultural Center).

9:15 AM-Breakfast (Table Purchase Required - Call for more info)

10:30 Pre-Event - (Ann Whitney Olin Theatre)

11:00 Main Event - Tickets $35 (only at Liberty Bank - Homer
Adams Pkwy.)

Call for more information 618-717-4481 or email info@riverbendmemorial.org

Our Mission: To create a charitable and patriotic fund for Military, Police and Firefighters who have been injured or have fallen while serving our country and communities.

Riverbend Memorial "Serving Our Local Heroes"

www.riverbendmemorial.org

 