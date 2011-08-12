Service with Col. Oliver North Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. In recognition of the 10th Anniversary of the attack on America on September 11, 2001, Riverbend Memorial is bringing Col. Oliver North to speak at Lewis & Clark Community College (Hatheway Cultural Center). 9:15 AM-Breakfast (Table Purchase Required - Call for more info) 10:30 Pre-Event - (Ann Whitney Olin Theatre) 11:00 Main Event - Tickets $35 (only at Liberty Bank - Homer

Adams Pkwy.)

Call for more information 618-717-4481 or email info@riverbendmemorial.org

Our Mission: To create a charitable and patriotic fund for Military, Police and Firefighters who have been injured or have fallen while serving our country and communities.

Riverbend Memorial "Serving Our Local Heroes"
www.riverbendmemorial.org