SPRINGFIELD – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service is January 21, 2019. Serve Illinois encourages people across Illinois to take part in the day of service by volunteering in their community. Martin Luther King Jr. Day was designated a National Day of Service by Congress in 1994. Illinoisans have a rich history of service. Dr. King said, “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is: ‘What are you doing for others?’” People can find volunteer opportunities at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

“Illinoisans answer this question each day by helping their neighbors and their community. Volunteerism is the answer,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland. “Illinois is proud that we were the first state to honor Dr. King with a holiday, and we are prouder still that Illinoisans make it a day on, not a day off.”

Serve Illinois also wants to recognize those who serve their communities throughout the year, and is accepting nominations for the ninth annual Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards. These awards recognize individual volunteers and for-profit businesses, and highlight the importance of community service in Illinois.

“Each year, millions of Illinoisans take time out of their busy lives to help their neighbors,” said McFarland. “These volunteers are helping keep children safe, keeping our environment pristine, helping people find jobs, and so much more. They improve and save lives each and every day, and with these awards, we recognize the best of Illinois.”

Serve Illinois will present individual awards to one youth (18 years and younger), one adult (19-54 years old), and one senior (55 years and older) in each of Serve Illinois’ five volunteer network regions across the state (Northeast, Northwest, East Central, West Central, and Southern). Serve Illinois will present National Service Awards to one AmeriCorps member, one Senior Corps member, and one for-profit business in each of the five service regions.

Nominations are due to Serve Illinois by February 15, 2019. Please visit www.serve.illinois.gov for nomination forms and more information. Serve Illinois will host a ceremony on April 9, 2019 at the Old State Capitol in Springfield to honor recipients.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state. The Commission is accomplishing this mission through the support of local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program. For more information on Serve Illinois, or to find one of more than 2,500 volunteer opportunities in the state, please visit www.serve.illinois.gov.

