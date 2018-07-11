Serve Illinois announces $35.7 million for AmeriCorps
SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) today announced $20 million in Corporation for National and Community Service federal grants to place 1,830 AmeriCorps Members in 46 programs to serve Illinois communities. This is an increase of $2.5 million over last year, allowing AmeriCorps Members to serve in seven additional programs. These awards include $7.4 million in education awards that AmeriCorps Members can use to pay for college after their term of service. AmeriCorps programs will match these funds with an additional $15.7 million in local funding. The total investment into Illinois communities will be $35.7 million.
AmeriCorps Members dedicate up to one year to help communities with unmet economic, education, health, public safety, disaster preparedness, veteran services, and environmental needs. Members may receive a modest living allowance, student loan deferment, health insurance, childcare, and professional development. Members who successfully complete their service receive an educational award of up to $5,920 to help pay for college, graduate school, vocational training, or to pay off student loans.
“This is the largest AmeriCorps investment Illinois has seen in the history of the program,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland. “Last year, AmeriCorps Illinois served nearly 400,000 Illinoisans, including more than 209,000 disadvantaged youth and nearly 40,000 veterans, active military, and military family members.”
These federal grants will be used for services in Illinois, including tutoring and mentoring at-risk youth, preparing communities to respond effectively to emergencies, feeding those in need, providing legal support services, assisting incarcerated individuals re-enter into their communities, promoting environmental stewardship, supporting veterans, and improving youth and adult literacy. Serve Illinois, a part of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), administers the AmeriCorps programs in Illinois.
“These AmeriCorps Members represent the best of our state and nation,” said Scott McFarland. “We believe that service is the solution, and when you see the AmeriCorps “A,” you know things are getting done.”
Since 1994, more than 41,000 Illinoisans have served 59 million hours through AmeriCorps. Those hours equal more than $1.5 billion in community impact. They have also earned $140.8 million in education awards.
Serve Illinois is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by IDPH. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing traditional volunteer activities and supporting national service programs. Serve Illinois supports local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program. For more information on the Serve Illinois and a full description of each AmeriCorps program, visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.
Serve Illinois’ AmeriCorps Programs:
Grantee
Counties Served
AmeriCorps
Federal
Local
Academy for Urban School Leadership
Cook
70
$56,000
N/A
American Red Cross - Chicago
Adams, Cook, Kankakee, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Will, Winnebago
27
$372,482
$380,471
Asian Human Services
Cook
11
$164,230
$195,856
Beyond Sports Foundation
Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Lake, Will
36
$142,192
$51,686
Cahokia School District #187
St. Claire
28
$268,776
$558,500
Chicago H.O.P.E.S.
Cook
20
$123,859
$56,337
City of Peoria
Peoria
20
$138,285
$381,165
City of Springfield
Sangamon
16
$115,635
$36,612
City Year Chicago
Cook
212
$3,165,583
$3,165,583
College Possible Illinois
Cook
20
$260,000
$556,313
East Aurora School District #131
Kane
37
$178,963
$205,831
East St. Louis School District #189
St. Claire
61
$300,228
$153,151
First Defense Legal Aid
Cook
9
$128,320
$50,384
Gardeneers
Cook
8
$119,452
$124,435
Girl Scouts of Northern IL
Boone, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago
21
$163,711
$125,091
Greater Chicago Food Depository
Cook
25
$210,520
$286,142
Housing Forward
Cook
12
$166,898
$168,818
Illinois Bar Foundation
Champaign, Cook, Kankakee, Lake, Madison, McLean, Winnebago
58
$278,316
$278,219
Illinois Campus Compact
Cook, Macon, Rock Island
30
$5,504
$3,846
Illinois Public Health Association
Adams, Cook, Kane, Lake, Lee, Macoupin, McLean, Ogle, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Claire
20
$298,638
$298,640
Leave No Veteran Behind
Cook
18
$253,668
$257,985
Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House
St. Claire
198
$861,571
$1,035,657
Literacy Volunteers of America
Bureau, Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jersey, Kane, Lake, Saline, Scott
42
$355,349
$679,388
Lutheran Social Services of Illinois
Alexander, Randolph, St. Clair, Williamson, Winnebago
20
$137,859
$158,975
Mercy Home for Boys & Girls
Cook
12
$179,184
$130,095
Metropolitan Mayors Caucus
Cook, Lake, Will
8
$119,456
$127,998
Northwestern University Settlement Association
Cook
72
$496,894
$496,896
Public Allies Chicago
Cook
50
$649,618
$667,027
Public Health Institute of Metropolitan Chicago
Cook
12
$179,184
$263,440
Relay Graduate School of Education
Cook
30
$20,140
$414,251
Rend Lake College
Alexander, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Jefferson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pulaski, Union, Washington, Williamson
60
$445,500
$445,500
Sauk Valley Community College
Bureau, Carrol, Henry, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside
40
$180,038
$191,994
Schuler Family Foundation
Cook, Lake
45
N/A
$1,300,000
Severson Dells Educational Foundation
Boone, DeKalb, Winnebago
23
$119,304
$101,468
Southwestern Illinois College
St. Claire
68
$372,716
$479,206
Springfield Urban League
Morgan, Sangamon
54
$214,182
$212,810
Teach for America
Cook
195
N/A
$8,070,500
The University of Chicago
Cook
10
$148,938
$208,369
Triton College
Cook
24
$179,131
$79,366
UIC - Project MORE
Cook
21
$151,474
$151,474
United Way of Metropolitan Chi.
Cook
12
$179,176
$94,269
Up2Us Sports Coaches
Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will
20
$158,855
$253,080
WIU - Peace Corps Fellows
McDonough
14
$142,506
$142,506
YMCA Rock River Valley
Boone, Winnebago
19
$141,642
$62,886
Youth & Opportunity United
Cook
22
$270,326
$665,695
