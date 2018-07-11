SPRINGFIELD – The Serve Illinois Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service (Serve Illinois) today announced $20 million in Corporation for National and Community Service federal grants to place 1,830 AmeriCorps Members in 46 programs to serve Illinois communities. This is an increase of $2.5 million over last year, allowing AmeriCorps Members to serve in seven additional programs. These awards include $7.4 million in education awards that AmeriCorps Members can use to pay for college after their term of service. AmeriCorps programs will match these funds with an additional $15.7 million in local funding. The total investment into Illinois communities will be $35.7 million.

AmeriCorps Members dedicate up to one year to help communities with unmet economic, education, health, public safety, disaster preparedness, veteran services, and environmental needs. Members may receive a modest living allowance, student loan deferment, health insurance, childcare, and professional development. Members who successfully complete their service receive an educational award of up to $5,920 to help pay for college, graduate school, vocational training, or to pay off student loans.

“This is the largest AmeriCorps investment Illinois has seen in the history of the program,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland. “Last year, AmeriCorps Illinois served nearly 400,000 Illinoisans, including more than 209,000 disadvantaged youth and nearly 40,000 veterans, active military, and military family members.”

These federal grants will be used for services in Illinois, including tutoring and mentoring at-risk youth, preparing communities to respond effectively to emergencies, feeding those in need, providing legal support services, assisting incarcerated individuals re-enter into their communities, promoting environmental stewardship, supporting veterans, and improving youth and adult literacy. Serve Illinois, a part of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), administers the AmeriCorps programs in Illinois.

“These AmeriCorps Members represent the best of our state and nation,” said Scott McFarland. “We believe that service is the solution, and when you see the AmeriCorps “A,” you know things are getting done.”

Since 1994, more than 41,000 Illinoisans have served 59 million hours through AmeriCorps. Those hours equal more than $1.5 billion in community impact. They have also earned $140.8 million in education awards.

Serve Illinois is a 40 member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by IDPH. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing traditional volunteer activities and supporting national service programs. Serve Illinois supports local community-based efforts to enhance volunteer opportunities and the administration of Illinois' AmeriCorps program. For more information on the Serve Illinois and a full description of each AmeriCorps program, visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

Serve Illinois’ AmeriCorps Programs:

Grantee

Counties Served

AmeriCorps
Members

Federal
Award

Local
Match

Academy for Urban School Leadership

Cook

70

$56,000

N/A

American Red Cross - Chicago

Adams, Cook, Kankakee, McLean, Peoria, Rock Island, Sangamon, Will, Winnebago

27

$372,482

$380,471

Asian Human Services

Cook

11

$164,230

$195,856

Beyond Sports Foundation

Cook, DuPage, Kendall, Lake, Will

36

$142,192

$51,686

Cahokia School District #187

St. Claire

28

$268,776

$558,500

Chicago H.O.P.E.S.

Cook

20

$123,859

$56,337

City of Peoria

Peoria

20

$138,285

$381,165

City of Springfield

Sangamon

16

$115,635

$36,612

City Year Chicago

Cook

212

$3,165,583

$3,165,583

College Possible Illinois

Cook

20

$260,000

$556,313

East Aurora School District #131

Kane

37

$178,963

$205,831

East St. Louis School District #189

St. Claire

61

$300,228

$153,151

First Defense Legal Aid

Cook

9

$128,320

$50,384

Gardeneers

Cook

8

$119,452

$124,435

Girl Scouts of Northern IL

Boone, DeKalb, Kane, McHenry, Stephenson, Whiteside, Winnebago

21

$163,711

$125,091

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Cook

25

$210,520

$286,142

Housing Forward

Cook

12

$166,898

$168,818

Illinois Bar Foundation

Champaign, Cook, Kankakee, Lake, Madison, McLean, Winnebago

58

$278,316

$278,219

Illinois Campus Compact

Cook, Macon, Rock Island

30

$5,504

$3,846

Illinois Public Health Association

Adams, Cook, Kane, Lake, Lee, Macoupin, McLean, Ogle, Peoria, Sangamon, St. Claire

20

$298,638

$298,640

Leave No Veteran Behind

Cook

18

$253,668

$257,985

Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House

St. Claire

198

$861,571

$1,035,657

Literacy Volunteers of America

Bureau, Cook, DuPage, Henry, Jersey, Kane, Lake, Saline, Scott

42

$355,349

$679,388

Lutheran Social Services of Illinois

Alexander, Randolph, St. Clair, Williamson, Winnebago

20

$137,859

$158,975

Mercy Home for Boys & Girls

Cook

12

$179,184

$130,095

Metropolitan Mayors Caucus

Cook, Lake, Will

8

$119,456

$127,998

Northwestern University Settlement Association

Cook

72

$496,894

$496,896

Public Allies Chicago

Cook

50

$649,618

$667,027

Public Health Institute of Metropolitan Chicago

Cook

12

$179,184

$263,440

Relay Graduate School of Education

Cook

30

$20,140

$414,251

Rend Lake College

Alexander, Clinton, Franklin, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Jefferson, Marion, Massac, Perry, Pulaski, Union, Washington, Williamson

60

$445,500

$445,500

Sauk Valley Community College

Bureau, Carrol, Henry, Lee, Ogle, Whiteside

40

$180,038

$191,994

Schuler Family Foundation

Cook, Lake

45

N/A

$1,300,000

Severson Dells Educational Foundation

Boone, DeKalb, Winnebago

23

$119,304

$101,468

Southwestern Illinois College

St. Claire

68

$372,716

$479,206

Springfield Urban League

Morgan, Sangamon

54

$214,182

$212,810

Teach for America

Cook

195

N/A

$8,070,500

The University of Chicago

Cook

10

$148,938

$208,369

Triton College

Cook

24

$179,131

$79,366

UIC - Project MORE

Cook

21

$151,474

$151,474

United Way of Metropolitan Chi.

Cook

12

$179,176

$94,269

Up2Us Sports Coaches

Cook, DuPage, Kane, Kendall, Will

20

$158,855

$253,080

WIU - Peace Corps Fellows

McDonough

14

$142,506

$142,506

YMCA Rock River Valley

Boone, Winnebago

19

$141,642

$62,886

Youth & Opportunity United

Cook

22

$270,326

$665,695

