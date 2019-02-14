EDWARDSVILLE - A serious traffic crash that involved an overturned tractor trailer at Interstate-55 and Illinois 143 caused large traffic backup on the northbound lanes Thursday afternoon close to the rush hour time.

Illinois State Police, Edwardsville Fire Department and other first responders were on hand, along with a tow company to clean up the area and remove the tractor trailer.

Edwardsville Police put a Facebook post for motorists to avoid the area is possible. An update was provided about 5 p.m. that east-bound Illinois 143 had reopened and the traffic crash had been cleared.

Cause of the crash or any injuries involved were not yet known. More details will be provided as they come.

