GRAFTON - One person was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle late Thursday morning on Route 100 outside Grafton.

The cyclist suffered extensive leg injuries, officers on the scene said, which required transportation to a St. Louis hospital.

The identities of the cyclist and motorist have not been released at this time.

Police have not released any further information. Both Gratfon and Jersey County officers were on scene with the QEM Fire Department.