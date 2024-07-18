JERSEY COUNTY — A fatal collision on State Highway 16 at Cherry Lane left one person dead and another critically injured Wednesday evening, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday morning, July 18, 2024.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:47 p.m. on July 17, 2024. Authorities reported that a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 39-year-old male, entered the intersection from Cherry Lane. The vehicle was struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 43-year-old male, traveling west on State Highway 16.

Article continues after sponsor message

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene. A 43-year-old female passenger in the Malibu was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation into the accident. Further details are pending as the investigation continues.

Map Loading...

More like this:

6 days ago - Owner Speaks Out After Crash Damages Sparks Junk Removal Building In Alton

6 days ago - Jersey Sheriff Releases Details On Fatal Highway 111 Crash

6 days ago - Man Airlifted After Crash, Dies in Hospital

Aug 17, 2024 - ISP Arrests Belleville Man For Washington Park Murder

Jul 24, 2024 - Madison Man Killed, East St. Louis Woman Hurt By Gunfire in Venice

 