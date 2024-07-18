JERSEY COUNTY — A fatal collision on State Highway 16 at Cherry Lane left one person dead and another critically injured Wednesday evening, the Jersey County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday morning, July 18, 2024.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:47 p.m. on July 17, 2024. Authorities reported that a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 39-year-old male, entered the intersection from Cherry Lane. The vehicle was struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 43-year-old male, traveling west on State Highway 16.

The driver of the Chevrolet Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene. A 43-year-old female passenger in the Malibu was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Dodge Ram sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The Illinois State Police are conducting an investigation into the accident. Further details are pending as the investigation continues.

