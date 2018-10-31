WOOD RIVER - A very serious crash occurred after 11 a.m. Wednesday on Moreland Road between Rock Hill Road and Willis Road in Wood River.

Multiple vehicles were involved in the accident and ARCH was on the scene. ARCH landed on Willis to transport.

Multiple rescue personnel were on the scene assisting those involved in the crash. It was reported from the scene a roof was cut off one of the vehicles during a rescue attempt.

Article continues after sponsor message

Wood River Fire and Wood River Police are the main agencies on the scene. Initially, Edwardsville responded, but it was in Wood River's jurisdiction.

Note: Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

More to details to come.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: