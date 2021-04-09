EAST ALTON - The Village of East Alton today congratulated East Alton Police Department Sergeant Charles Keshner on his retirement from the police force.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sgt Keshner worked five years at the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department before coming to East Alton.

"He has been a staple at the department holding many positions and has been a great asset for over 21 years," the East Alton Police Department said. "We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his many years of dedicated service to the community."

More like this:

Nov 30, 2023 - New Glen Carbon Police Officer Sworn In

Dec 4, 2023 - East St. Louis Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Threatening to Endanger a Child

Oct 5, 2023 - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Oct 25, 2023 - Community Difference Makers: Group Holds Successful Cleanup Day and Donates Resources To Other Civic Efforts

Dec 7, 2023 - Lauritzen's COUNTRY Financial Receives December Small Business Award

 