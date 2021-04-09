Sergeant Charles Keshner Retires From East Alton Police Department After Years Of Service
EAST ALTON - The Village of East Alton today congratulated East Alton Police Department Sergeant Charles Keshner on his retirement from the police force.
Sgt Keshner worked five years at the St Louis Metropolitan Police Department before coming to East Alton.
"He has been a staple at the department holding many positions and has been a great asset for over 21 years," the East Alton Police Department said. "We wish him all the best in his retirement and thank him for his many years of dedicated service to the community."
