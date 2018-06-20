EDWARDSVILLE – The Serenity Strategy Network is hosting its first ever Nerdy Super Smash Brothers Tournament and need help bringing it all together. This tournament will be exclusively played on the Nintendo 64 and the tournament is BYOC (bring your own console). A total of $15 will cover registration fee, there will be a $3 spectator fee for people not competing in the tournament and $25 will get you a shirt and registration fee.

"We need a venue that would let us host the tournament with a profit share format, as well with a T-Shirt design company that would do the same, and we would let vendors rent space to sell their products on site of the tournament," Bryon Pierson

Founder, CFO, and Spokesperson The Serenity Strategy Network said. "We need help with obtaining licensing agreements to allow the tournament to happen.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We will use the browser-based tournament software at Challonge.com to run the bracket. We look forward to talking to news stations, radio shows, newspapers, other nonprofits, vendors, school administrators, venues, and anyone who wants to get involved. Come dressed in your nerdy attire and you will receive a 5 dollar discount at arrival and best dressed will get a full refund of their fees paid for the event. There will be prizes from first to fifth place. We look to do this event Friday August 17th 2018 from 3pm to close of the tournament."

For preregistration inquires please email info@theserenitystrategy.net.

Announcements about the tournaments full detail will be fully announced July 15th, 2018.

More like this: